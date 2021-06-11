Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genasys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genasys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

