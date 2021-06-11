Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $209.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.20 million and the highest is $210.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 642,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,260. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.