Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

