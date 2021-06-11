Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) to Sell

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SANA stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $15,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.