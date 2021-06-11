Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $884,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

