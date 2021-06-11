Zacks Investment Research Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $728.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

