Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,176.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.30 or 0.06311291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.00436285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.02 or 0.01552132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00152816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00651914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00440157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006446 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

