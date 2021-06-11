Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $508.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

