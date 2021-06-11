Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 11,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,191. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZDGE. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Zedge news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

