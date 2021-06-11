Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00352065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00158725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00220335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

