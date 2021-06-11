ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 31,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

