Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 189 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $346.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

