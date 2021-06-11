Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $216.75 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

