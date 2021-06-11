ZUSD (ZUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $682,845.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $682,845.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

