$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMDA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

