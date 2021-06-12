-$0.06 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HEXO by 308.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 3,344,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,087. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.