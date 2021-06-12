-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD remained flat at $$18.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,677. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

