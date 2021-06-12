-$0.10 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,026 shares of company stock worth $830,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.