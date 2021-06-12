-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 81,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

