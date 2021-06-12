$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 169,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

