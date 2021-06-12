$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Photronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.