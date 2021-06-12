$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $1,585,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

