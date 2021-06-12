$0.45 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.71. 185,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

