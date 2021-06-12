$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE remained flat at $$46.39 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 537,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,702. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.