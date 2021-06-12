-$0.70 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.56.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

