-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $120.94. 824,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,280. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.51.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

