$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 229,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.44. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

