$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

