$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.85. 1,564,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $125,622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

