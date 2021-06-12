10,314 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $344.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $344.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

