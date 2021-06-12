109,378 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 4,113,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

