1,122 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

