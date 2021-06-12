$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $16.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

