1,703 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

