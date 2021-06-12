18,600 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Genasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNSS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

