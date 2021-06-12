19,102 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.