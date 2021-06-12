20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,433 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 140.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

