20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

