20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.