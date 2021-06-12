20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

