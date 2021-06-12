20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

