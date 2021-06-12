20 20 Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

