21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

VNET stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.