$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $272.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 46,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,936. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

