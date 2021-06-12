$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

