3,032 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.