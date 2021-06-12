3,273 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

