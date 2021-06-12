3,384 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV opened at $178.96 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

