$340.03 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $340.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.90 million and the highest is $345.40 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 259,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

