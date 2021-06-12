340,000 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,308. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

